Michigan 1st Congressional District candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser (D) seeks to protect spot on general election ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 1st Congressional District looks to protect his spot on the ballot for November’s general election.

Dr. Bob Lorinser (D) says Republicans may be planning to challenge the validity of his candidacy. Dr. Lorinser is looking to challenge Republican incumbent Representative Jack Bergman for Michigan’s 1st Congressional District seat.

To earn a spot on the general election ballot, candidates in Michigan are required to gather a certain number of signatures from those in a given district. “For a Congressperson, you need 1,000 verified signatures,” Michigan 1st Congressional District Candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser (D) said. He continued, “The maximum is 2,000, we’ve already hit 2,000 and we’re not even ending.”

The Lorinser Campaign said there is a reason it is still collecting signatures in 10 counties across the 1st District even though the campaign has already got the required number of names. Dr. Lorinser is not yet on the ballot, and the Lorinser Campaign’s Assistant Field Director for Upper Michigan Jane Fitken added Republicans could attempt to prevent him from adding his name.

“The reason why we’re getting more than 1,000 is that we’re not sure if they’ll throw away certain signatures based on technicalities, the election law is a little bit vague,” Fitken said.

According to Dr. Lorinser’s Campaign website, Republicans could also try to block him from the ballot because he has the title ‘Dr.’ in front of his name on petitions. “I’ve been a doctor here in the Upper Peninsula here for the last two-and-a-half to three decades,” Lorinser said of his decision to include the prefix ‘Dr.’ in his name on these petitions.

We reached out to 1st Congressional District Rep. Jack Bergman for comment but have not heard back.

Dr. Lorinser said he is not worried about the potential challenge. He plans to turn in the petitions his campaign has collected to file for a position on the ballot on April 19. “We are going to be on the ballot, we’re driving down to Lansing to turn in our petitions,” Dr. Lorinser said.

Dr. Bob Lorinser is holding another campaign event Tuesday, April 12 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The Vierling in downtown Marquette.

Here, people have the opportunity to meet Dr. Lorinser and sign the petition. Dr. Lorinser says he is positive he will be on the ballot for November’s general election but wants to ensure he has 1,000 signatures just in case.

