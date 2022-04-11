Local Ironwood man to hold fundraiser for rescue duck

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local Ironwood man is holding a fundraiser for a rescue duck named Lil’ Bomber.

Rob Saari, also known as “Duckman” is a retired U.S. Army Combat Engineer who rescued Lil’ Bomber who’s legs were lost due to frostbite. Saari and his friend Jed are hosting a fundraiser to support Lil Bomber’s vet bill and building of 3D printed legs. Jed, who is an engineer, also wants to eventually make lil bomber a hover board to zip around on.

“I sort of have a predisposition to help the lame ducks. As a retired veteran myself I felt that way for many years; you have that weird transition from military to civilian and you feel like you have no purpose, the ducks really give me a purpose,” said Saari.

The fundraiser will be held on April 15 at time again studios, with a prize drawing, 50-50 raffle, and food supplied by Suffolk Street Eatery.

