Advertisement

Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister

Fiona the hippo is about to become a big sister, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Monday that hippo Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is pregnant again.

“The hippo team is excited and also nervous,” said Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo’s Africa team. “As most people know, Bibi’s first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn’t have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi.”

According to the zoo, Bibi is on hormone supplements and will receive regular ultrasounds to monitor the growth and health of her fetus.

The zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said they weren’t planning to welcome another baby hippo this soon, but nature found a way.

“Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, is not 100% reliable,” Gorsuch said. The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time.”

The soon-to-be father, Tucker, arrived at the zoo in September 2021 and “was enamored with 23-year-old Bibi right away,” the zoo said.

The zoo will be sharing updates on Bibi and baby preparations in the months leading up to the birth.

Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive in late summer 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County
Thousands gather to enjoy some sour beer, live music, food, and a "beary" good time.
Thousands attend the Festival of the Angry Bear’s return in Marquette
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey

Latest News

Florida police discuss missing 15-year-old Saige Stiles
Lil' Bomber (on the right)
Local Ironwood man to hold fundraiser for rescue duck
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Biden announced a new gun regulation and nominated a former U.S. attorney to lead the ATF....
Biden announces 'ghost guns' regulation
The work set-ups of two 911 dispatchers in Marquette County.
Celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week