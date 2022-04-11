Finlandia University extends Hancock Promise deadline

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University has extended its deadline to apply for the Hancock Promise program to May 1st.

The Hancock Promise allows Hancock Central High School students to attend Finlandia University at a cost of only $2,500 per school year.

The university says between 18 and 26 students have been a part of the program each year since 2009.

The decision to extend the application deadline goes along with the extension of the FAFSA Priority Deadline, which is also now May 1st.

For students not eligible for the Hancock Promise, the university also offers several other scholarships, which can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.