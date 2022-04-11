Family describes Niagara explosion

NIAGARA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more about an explosion in Marinette County that left two people with serious injuries and killed the couple’s two dogs.

As we reported this weekend, the explosion happened just after 9 A.M. Sunday morning at a mobile home off Payette Rd. in the Town of Niagara. Authorities don’t suspect foul play. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion happened as a man was trying to light the propane furnace that had gone out at least once before.

We met a few family members Monday who identified the couple as Joe and Debi Henrichs, who they described as kind, loving parents to their four kids and just downright nice people.

The Henrichses currently live and work in the Milwaukee area but often visit their land in Niagara, hoping to eventually retire out here near family.

Joe’s cousin, Rick Henrichs, actually lives near Joe and heard the explosion Sunday morning. He thought a jet plane crashed in the yard. He said he quickly went to check on Joe and Debi down the road and was shocked to see the trailer was gone, debris everywhere.

The blast was so powerful it damaged homes across the street.

Rick said he was able to talk to Joe and Debi before they were airlifted to Milwaukee for treatment. He said it’s a miracle they even survived the blast, suffering broken bones, cuts, and severe burns.

“Joe was standing and moving around, even though his spleen was split in half,” Rick said. “Emergency surgery last night at Froedert’s to remove his spleen.”

He said Joe didn’t know he was injured. “No, he had jeans and a jacket on, probably in shock so you don’t feel stuff. You don’t feel pain when in shock, you’re kind of hyped up,” Rick said.

We also checked in with one of the couple’s daughters. She told us her parents are expected to make a full recovery but it will be a long road.

The family’s already been in talks with their insurance company as other family members sift through the debris, finding important items like a wallet and family photo albums.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Henrichses get back on their feet. Donations can also be made at the local Forward Financial Credit Union. Checks should be made payable to Best Buy Liquor, which is owned by family members, since the couple doesn’t have their own local bank accounts, with “Joe and Debi Henrichs Fundraiser” written in the memo line.

Rick Henrichs says his cousin was walking around in shock and didn't realize he was badly injured.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.