Elizabeth, Tia, and Cody set goal of competing in Marquette Marathon Relay
Training has begun for this year’s race set for September 3
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All for different reason, TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson, Tia Trudgeon and Cody Boyer have all set a goal to run in the Marquette Marathon Relay, September 3. Elizabeth and Tia went for their first runs over the weekend! Cody is recovering from a fall on the ice - but says he will be ready, no matter what!
If you want to join in on the fun, sign up here.
