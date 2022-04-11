Advertisement

Elizabeth, Tia, and Cody set goal of competing in Marquette Marathon Relay

Training has begun for this year’s race set for September 3
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All for different reason, TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson, Tia Trudgeon and Cody Boyer have all set a goal to run in the Marquette Marathon Relay, September 3. Elizabeth and Tia went for their first runs over the weekend! Cody is recovering from a fall on the ice - but says he will be ready, no matter what!

If you want to join in on the fun, sign up here.

Together they will run a total of 26.2 miles
