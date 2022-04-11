Advertisement

Celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The work set-ups of two 911 dispatchers in Marquette County.
The work set-ups of two 911 dispatchers in Marquette County.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year during the second full week of April, we celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, where we honor and thank our 911 dispatchers.

The Marquette County Central Dispatch is located in Negaunee township and the 15 employees there handle 911 calls for the county and other areas. They work 12-hour shifts and have continuing education for their careers.

“Everything starts with 911 and usually they’re the unsung heroes behind the scenes that most people don’t realize, they call 911 and they never get to interact physically with them or see them so this is a way to honor them for everything that they do,” said Gerald Hebert, Marquette County Central Dispatch Manager.

Hebert also said the technology of central dispatch has been improving in recent years to include 911 texting and better cell phone pinging.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County
Thousands gather to enjoy some sour beer, live music, food, and a "beary" good time.
Thousands attend the Festival of the Angry Bear’s return in Marquette
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey

Latest News

Lil' Bomber (on the right)
Local Ironwood man to hold fundraiser for rescue duck
Emergency Training
Michigan emergency responders perform training exercise
Finlandia University extends Hancock Promise deadline
The crew from QCR join Upper Michigan Today
Elizabeth, Tia, and Cody set goal of competing in Marquette Marathon Relay