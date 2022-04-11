AAA: Michigan gas prices decline another 9 cents, drop below $4

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan decreased 9 cents compared to last week, AAA said Monday.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 31 cents less than this time last month but still $1.16 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last November.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.23 to settle at $98.26, however that price is still down from the $99.27 close on April 1. Crude prices decreased last week after EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude stocks increased by 2.5 million bbl to 412.4 million bbl, approximately 17 percent lower than the beginning of April 2021. Additionally, crude prices faced more downward pressure after the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 31 member countries, including Mexico, Japan, Germany, and Canada, announced plans to release 120 million barrels of crude oil from their emergency oil stockpiles. The amount includes a previously announced 60 million barrels of oil from the U.S. It would be the second coordinated release in just over a month in response to spiking oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell below $4 a gallon for the first time in almost five weeks,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.99 per gallon. This price is 11 cents less than last week’s average but still $1.16 more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($4.17), Marquette ($4.15), Ann Arbor ($4.03)

Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.87), Lansing ($3.87), Saginaw ($3.88)

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.

