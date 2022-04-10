Warmer & active week ahead

We are ending the weekend nicely with quiet and milder conditions. An area of low pressure passes across the area tomorrow night into Monday with scattered rain showers. As it does so winds strengthen on Monday with gusts near 50 mph. Once this clears Tuesday looks quieter and will be the warmest day of the week. By Wednesday another system will bring widespread rain and isolated thundershowers across the U.P. It looks like the rain will become a mix on Thursday. Following it colder air moves in for the end of the week.

Sunday: Clouds increasing and warm

>Highs: Upper 40s-low 50s west & central, low 40s east

Monday: Windy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s north, 50s south

Wednesday: Cloudy with widespread rain and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Rain becoming a mix during the day

>Highs: 40s, temperatures drop during the day

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers and colder

>Highs: Around 40°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 40°

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.