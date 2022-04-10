Advertisement

Warmer & active week ahead

This is a recording for the TV6 Late News - Saturday.
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are ending the weekend nicely with quiet and milder conditions. An area of low pressure passes across the area tomorrow night into Monday with scattered rain showers. As it does so winds strengthen on Monday with gusts near 50 mph. Once this clears Tuesday looks quieter and will be the warmest day of the week. By Wednesday another system will bring widespread rain and isolated thundershowers across the U.P. It looks like the rain will become a mix on Thursday. Following it colder air moves in for the end of the week.

Sunday: Clouds increasing and warm

>Highs: Upper 40s-low 50s west & central, low 40s east

Monday: Windy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s north, 50s south

Wednesday: Cloudy with widespread rain and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Rain becoming a mix during the day

>Highs: 40s, temperatures drop during the day

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers and colder

>Highs: Around 40°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 40°

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey
Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County
Bobbi Jo Godfrey
Delta County woman to be resentenced for meth conviction

Latest News

Light snowfall from 1-3″ through Saturday before high pressure brings dry, warmer air to Upper...
Light snow, blustery start to Saturday before warming up
snow
Moderate snow continues for some
NWS Winter weather advisories in effect as wet, dense snow spreads west to east through Friday.
Slushy roads, low driving visibility as snow, wind ramps up Friday
SNOW
Wintry mix before accumulating snow