Thousands attend the Festival of the Angry Bear’s return in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette resident Shannon Whitehouse has been to at least three Angry Bear Festivals since its start in 2014. After the event was on a two-year hibernation because of COVID-19, she was ecstatic to have a “beary” good time once again.

“When me and my friends first saw the announcement that Angry Bear was going to happen in person again,” said Whitehouse, “there was just so much back and forth amongst us saying, ‘Can you believe it? We’re all so excited.’”

Whitehouse and thousands of other party animals gathered inside and outside of Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette. Some attendees put on costumes while celebrating craft beer and a spring awakening. Everyone was offered some sour beer, live music, food from food trucks, and merchandise.

Festival Director Kris Wierenga calls the festival “a huge economic driver.”

“We threw this party for fun and for the community,” he stated. “But, we have people coming here from all over the Great Lakes that are enjoying themselves. It’s really just amazing to see what this festival has become.”

Out of all the attractions, Whitehouse had one favorite: the music.

“Having three different stages with different bands on each one?” she said. “It creates a really good time and a lot of opportunities.”

Wierenga says this festival has a special meaning.

“This is Marquette,” he said. “This is everything that we’re about. It’s the culture. It’s the atmosphere. It’s this community. “It’s this place that we live, and people want to be here. They want to be a part of it.”

Wierenga thanks everyone who helped revive the event. And when asked if it will be back next year, he answered with three words: “an emphatic yes.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.