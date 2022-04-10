Advertisement

‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf character, use sign language for first time

"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.
"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.(Twitter @TheSimpsons)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time in the show’s 33-year history, a deaf actor will be featured on “The Simpsons.”

The focus of the episode is on Lisa Simpson, who discovers her role model, late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, has a son who is deaf and needs a cochlear implant.

Deaf actor John Autry II plays the role of Monk Murphy on the episode, calling it “life-changing.”

The show’s characters use American sign language throughout the groundbreaking episode.

Even though “Simpsons” characters only have four fingers, the show consulted with sign language specialists to make sure visuals conveyed words correctly.

The storyline is loosely based on the life of the episode’s main writer, who says her brother is hearing impaired within a family that loves jazz music.

The episode was written before the film “Coda” won the Oscar for Best Picture two weekends ago.

The episode airs Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County
Thousands gather to enjoy some sour beer, live music, food, and a "beary" good time.
Thousands attend the Festival of the Angry Bear’s return in Marquette
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey

Latest News

Martin Gugino, 75, was shoved by Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski in downtown...
Officers who pushed Floyd protester cleared by arbitrator
Authorities say 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera has been charged with murder in Texas after causing...
Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scottie Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
Dr. Bob Lorinser (D) [pictured left] chats with a Marquette resident at a petition signing...
Michigan 1st Congressional District candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser (D) seeks to protect spot on general election ballot
The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun...
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule