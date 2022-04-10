Advertisement

Protesters seek video release from Michigan police shooting

Hundreds of people joined a protest march during which family members of a man fatally shot by a western Michigan police officer called for public release of video from the confrontation
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of people joined a protest march during which family members of a man fatally shot by a western Michigan police officer called for public release of video from the confrontation.

The mile-long march in Grand Rapids on Saturday followed Monday’s shooting death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, who police said fought with the officer after his vehicle was stopped over a license plate issue.

Marchers chanted “show the video!” and “we want the world to know!” in pushing for Grand Rapids police to release body and dash camera video of the shooting.

Lyoya’s father, Peter Lyoya, said the family immigrated from the African country of Congo in search of a better life.

“The world needs to know the truth. People need to fight for justice for Patrick,” Lyoya said through an interpreter.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Chief Eric Winstrom said Friday that he intended to release the video in the coming week while “protecting the integrity of the investigation in the interests of justice and accountability.”

