Michigan’s chief justice tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leader of the Michigan Supreme Court announced Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack said in a statement that she was tested Saturday and had notified the court’s other justices and other close contacts.

McCormack said she had a negative result on a COVID-19 test on Tuesday ahead the court hearing oral arguments Wednesday.

“As previously noted, I am fully vaccinated, and have had two boosters,” McCormack said.

Court spokesman John Nevin said he knew of no current illnesses among the six other justices and that McCormack planned to follow COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

McCormack has been a justice on Michigan’s highest court since 2013 and became the chief justice in 2019. She previously was a professor and dean at the University of Michigan Law School.