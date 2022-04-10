‘Let’s Get Frosted 906′ hosts Easter cookie decorating class

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County bakery is teaching people culinary skills.

Let’s Get Frosted 906 held a class Sunday to teach beginners how to frost Easter-themed Finnish butter cookies. The nine attendees each took home the box of treats they designed.

Let’s Get Frosted 906 Owner Jessica Mariin-Glomp said she hosted this event to give people a chance to make something special to eat after Easter dinner.

“This is a good way for people to get out of the house, spend time with family or friends,” Mariin-Glomp said. She continued, “Just have a fun afternoon. Be able to create a plate of cookies to have for your Easter dinner or just eat them whenever you want.”

Let’s Get Frosted 906 plans to host another cookie decorating class for Mother’s Day in May.

The bakery is headquartered in Negaunee Township and offers custom cookies for events like weddings, birthday and graduation parties, and more.

You can check out Let’s Get Frosted 906 by going to the bakery’s Facebook or Instagram.

To place a custom cookie order, send an email to: letsgetfrosted906@gmail.com.

