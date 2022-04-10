Advertisement

Kinder chocolate products recalled in US after salmonella cases reported in Europe

Ferrero is voluntarily recalling two Kinder products distributed in the U.S. due to a possible...
Ferrero is voluntarily recalling two Kinder products distributed in the U.S. due to a possible Salmonella contamination.(Ferrero, FDA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Ferrero, Inc. is voluntarily recalling two of its Kinder chocolate products because of a possible salmonella contamination.

The company is recalling two Kinder products in the U.S. These include Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems, the FDA says.

Symptoms of salmonella infection in healthier people can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare cases, salmonella can produce more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Ferrero says the products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where salmonella was detected.

There have been no reports of illness in the U.S. so far, the company says. The voluntary recall is due to an abundance of caution after Salmonella cases were reported by people in Europe who consumed chocolates from the same facility.

No other Kinder products in the U.S. were recalled.

Ferrero says it “deeply regrets the situation” and that it takes food safety “extremely seriously” and will continue to work with the FDA to address the situation.

If you’ve purchased either of the products, Ferrero says to not eat it and to contact the company’s customer service line sometime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday EST at 1-800-688-3552 or via https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com/contact-US-residents.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County
Thousands gather to enjoy some sour beer, live music, food, and a "beary" good time.
Thousands attend the Festival of the Angry Bear’s return in Marquette
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey

Latest News

Martin Gugino, 75, was shoved by Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski in downtown...
Officers who pushed Floyd protester cleared by arbitrator
Authorities say 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera has been charged with murder in Texas after causing...
Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scottie Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
Dr. Bob Lorinser (D) [pictured left] chats with a Marquette resident at a petition signing...
Michigan 1st Congressional District candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser (D) seeks to protect spot on general election ballot
The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun...
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule