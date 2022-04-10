Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique celebrates six months

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is celebrating its six-month anniversary in the area.

The shop features booths with various creators who sell all sorts of items. The owner says she got the idea from similar stores in Wisconsin and wanted to bring one to the Upper Peninsula.

We encourage people to stop in lots. Don’t come just once because every time you come, there should be different things. We’re not just a gift shop,” said Amelia McDonald, owner of Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

McDonald says there are plenty of gift items but also home products, and items for both men and women.

Check their Facebook page for the most up to date store hours.

