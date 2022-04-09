Advertisement

When to get the second booster

COVID-19 vaccine
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the second COVID-19 booster shot is available, you may wonder when it’s time to get one.

According to the Marquette County Health Department, anyone who is immunocompromised can get it 4 months after the first booster. It is also recommended to anyone 65 or older regardless of physical health.

However, one Marquette County health professional says those who do not have health issues and are under 65, can decide when to get it at their own discretion.

“The first booster is new and the second booster is newer so with that being said: when to get it, if to get it are individual questions that people should talk to their healthcare provider about,” said Marquette County Health Department medical director Dr. Bob Lorinser.

For more information on the second booster you can click here.

