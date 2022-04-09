Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) - The Michigan State Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigators released four cropped, redacted pictures on Wednesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown location. They say it’s part of a joint investigation involving illegal voyeurism.

The full images appeared to show people changing and wearing swim suits. And those photos have gone viral.

It’s believed these pictures were taken somewhere in Wisconsin or Upper Michigan.

They could be from a community pool, aquatic center, campsite, waterpark or similar location.

The Michigan State Police say its investigation started in 2019, and involves illegal voyeurism, or the criminal act of surreptitiously viewing a person without their consent in a place where the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy.

While the location of where these photos were taken is unknown, at this time, how they were discovered no longer is a mystery.

“Part of what happened was a search warrant was executed on a residence, and a computer hard drive was seized. These images were taken actually from that computer hard drive,” said Michigan State Police, Gladstone Post Detective Sgt. Joseph Racicot. “The amount of photos that we put out for you to put out to your viewers is just a very, very, very small sampling of what was there.”

A person was arrested, as a result of that search warrant but has not been charged in relation to these particular photos.

The suspect is in custody in Upper Michigan but has ties in Winnebago County.

Officials say the person lived in Winnebago County, before apparently moving to Upper Michigan.

“Because the suspect has ties to our jurisdiction, we think from the images that we’re able to release, we don’t know the location of that, we’re kind of trying to cover all the bases, and his prior contacts in our jurisdiction led to our contact with them [Michigan State Police] and, subsequently, our contact with the media, trying to locate where the images may have been created,” said Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lt. Chris Braman.

Tips came flooding in.

“We’ve also had tips that the Wisconsin Dells may be a location of interest, and the Green Bay area, so we’re trying to reach out to as many people as we can, get the images out there and hopefully somebody sees it and is like, ‘I know where that is,’” said Braman. “We’ve had a lot of public interest in it, so we’ve got tips to chase down.”

Beyond just learning the location, investigators want justice.

“There are a lot of unidentified victims out there of these photos that we would really like to get identified and justice for, and any help in locating that, that would be greatly appreciated,” said Racicot.

Investigators say they will release more information when the location is identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Racicot at the Michigan State Police, Gladstone Post (906) 428-4412.

