Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County

(KOSA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police-Negaunee Post are investigating multiple instances of fraudulent credit card use, possible skimming, from the Arnold area in southern Marquette County.

Police say all of the credit cards being investigated were used in that area within the last month. No further information has been released.

The Michigan State Police is encouraging anyone who used their credit or debit card in the Arnold area to check their transactions and contact the Michigan State Police-Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922 if they discover any fraudulent activity or if they have further information.

