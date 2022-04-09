Advertisement

Northern Lights YMCA hosts 2022 Fun Fest

Fun fest 2022
Fun fest 2022(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Escanaba completed obstacle courses, tossed rings and pet bunnies during today’s Fun Fest.

The event was put on by the Delta-Schoolcraft Great Start Collaborative and Parent Coalition. This year’s theme was “Go for the Gold”, it promotes personal best, good health and early literacy. It was also an opportunity to kick off pre-school registration.

“Fun fest is fun for the whole family for the children its an opportunity to come and work on great activities that work on a lot of developmental skills that they are going to need for school like coordination and fine motor skills,” said Delta-Schoolcraft Great Start Liaison Laurie Mold.

The event was back after a 2 year hiatus due to COVID-19. To learn about enrolling your student in preschool click here.

