Light snow, blustery start to Saturday before warming up

Lake Superior-enhanced snow showers persist Friday night over Upper Michigan in the wake of an exiting cold front. The mainly light intensity snowfall can produce 1-3″ additional snowfall accumulations through Saturday, resulting in potential slick road conditions to kick off the weekend. Coupled with gusty northwesterly winds, visibility can be reduced to less than 2 miles due to blowing snow.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure eventually moves in Saturday afternoon to clear out snow and clouds in Upper Michigan, with above seasonal temperatures climbing along a southwesterly jet stream Sunday.

The southwesterly jet stream, however, opens the door to Central Plains-based systems to bring widespread rain, even thunderstorm chances to Upper Michigan next week.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow showers then diminishing in the afternoon; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: Mid 30s to Mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm; increasing clouds in the evening

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rain showers, especially west; breezy southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s to Lower 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, plus chances of mixed rain/snow

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain/snow showers

>Highs: 40s

