Kiwanis Home and Garden Show continues

Kiwanis Garden Show
Kiwanis Garden Show(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Home and Garden Show is still underway in Escanaba.

Today was the second day full of vendors and the famous Kiwanis pancakes. In the middle of the fun, there’s a booth with a business called Delta Fence and Construction. They sell anything from vinyl to chain link fencing for the outside of your home. The owners of the company are surprised by the number of attendees at the show.

“It’s nice to come out and see all the different vendors and meet new people. It’s really nice. They’ve had a great turnout,” said Sabrina Doneau, Delta Fence and Construction fence sales manager.

The Home and Garden Show continues Sunday from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

Entrance to the show is free, this is the largest fundraiser for Escanaba Kiwanis each year. Money raised helps the club support children in the community.

