Higher Love looking to open in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Higher Love has its sights set on Escanaba for its next location.

“We’re just really excited to be part of the Escanaba community and to be good corporate citizens there,” said Joni Moore, President of Higher Love.

The dispensary already has five U.P. locations: Crystal Falls, Marquette, Munising, Houghton and Ironwood.

“We’re helping eliminate the black market in their area, which is already there,” said Joni Moore.

This comes after Escanaba City Council voted 3-2 to allow dispensaries within city limits. It’s been an ongoing discussion for the council for two years.

Mayor Pro-Tem Karen Moore was opposed.

“It’s about accessibility and it’s available. So, the choice is, do we, as citizens of Escanaba, want to make it more available?” asked Karen Moore.

Councilmember Tyler Dubord was in favor, saying revenue will benefit the community.

“These dispensaries shouldn’t be looked at as a bad thing also. They give a lot back to the communities that they are involved in,” said Dubord.

Lume Cannabis is already open in Escanaba near Old State Road. It’s on tribal land so it was allowed in the area before this decision.

Anyone entering a marijuana dispensary must be 21and IDs are checked as you enter the facility. Higher Love sells everything from gummies to flower.

“We do grow our own flower. We use organic methods; we grow in soil and we sell that flower in our stores.”

The president of Higher Love says the company will submit its application to the city as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.