Escanaba Kiwanis Home and Garden Show returns

Chenier’s Greenhouse donated flowers to the Michigan State Extension booth to give away.
People at the Home and Garden Show.
People at the Home and Garden Show.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Home and Garden Show is back in Escanaba this weekend. The Ruth Butler Building is filled with vendors and of course, space for the famous Kiwanis pancakes.

Upfront, there’s a booth with a business called Sunshine and Serotonin. All proceeds benefit End the Silence, helping domestic violence survivors.

“All personalized things and it’s all done by donation only. Everything goes towards End the Silence which I like that is keeps everything in the community,” said Lindsay Hazlatt, owner of Sunshine and Serotonin.

The Home and Garden Show continues Saturday from nine in the morning until seven at night and Sunday from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon.

Entrance to the show is free.

