Trillium House looks to reopen this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After being closed since last December the Trillium House in Marquette is working toward reopening.

The hospice house experienced extensive water damage to the facility following the malfunction of its sprinkler system last November.

Trillium House Executive Director, Pat Bray, died unexpectedly that same month. Now contractors are working to repair the damage, and they hope to reopen this summer.

“We anticipate the middle of June being complete with our reconstruction and being able to take residents again, which is our primary mission, so the later part of June, we’re anxiously awaiting it,” said Trillium House Vice President Roger Bentlage.

Trillium House is still looking for an executive director. Its board is hoping to have that position filled prior to reopening. Trillium House wished to thank Servpro, VAST Insurance and Closner Construction for their work.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.