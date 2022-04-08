Tia Trudgeon gets into the swing of things ahead of Spring Swing Invitational 2022
Spring Swing is back at the Superior Dome April 8-10
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Spring Swing Invitational is back at the Superior Dome after a 2-year hiatus. In the spirit of spring sports, TV6′s Tia Trudgeon tested out her softball skills during the Morning News. Sheriff Greg Zyburt, with speed radar in hand, joined in on the Friday fun.
You can find more information about the Spring Swing Invitational and a schedule of games at springswing2022.com.
