MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 Spring Swing Invitational starts Friday, April 9 and runs through Sunday, April 11.

For more information on game times click here.

Tia and Elizabeth chat with two players about what it takes and why they love softball

UMT goes outside to put Tia's pitching skills to the test

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.