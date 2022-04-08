Robotics competition returns to Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Technology and robotics are being taken to a new level in Dickinson County. 36 robotics teams from across Michigan are in Kingsford for a two-day competition.

Students from across Michigan are meticulously working together on robotics. Today was day one of the Kingsford district “Rapid React” competition.

Kingsford team captain and founding member Elizabeth Early says her program has come a long way.

“Our first year, we did the EveryBot design, which is your basic robot design. Now, five years later, we are now fabricating our own parts. We are collaborating with different engineering firms and different fabricating plants to help us with our robot,” Early said.

The Kingsford robotics team, named “Rok,” started five years ago. Friday and Saturday, teams use their robots to deliver specific-colored balls into designated “hub” areas to score points.

The purpose is to simulate real-world situations. Kingsford’s robot is designed with an offensive mindset.

“We are now able to score on the top and bottom hub. This is a great advantage when Alliance selections come up,” Early explained.

New to the game this year is the monkey bars, where robots can suspend themselves in midair to gain points. Another team Kingsford will face is the Carney-Nadeau “Beta Wolves.”

Captain Forrest Tickler says his team’s robot is multi-purposed.

“Our camera system is great. We are able to detect from anywhere, and we can shoot up to 16 feet with that one camera. [Our robot] is also able to climb the monkey bars all the way to the top,” Tickler said.

Tickler says the beta wolves have been working on the robot since early January. Meantime, Kingsford is excited to welcome 36 schools to Dickinson County.

“We are a community that has been built on manufacturing. The Ford Flivver was manufactured here in the 1920′s, 30′s and 40′s,” said David Holmes, Breitung Township Schools Superintendent.

Between Friday and Saturday, each team plays a dozen matches. The winner is determined based on point accumulation.

Organizers say many teams will score enough points to compete in the state championships at Saginaw Valley State University next weekend.

