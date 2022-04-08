NMU senior raises funds to perform in Prague

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student is preparing for his senior recital later this month and he’s fundraising for a trip to Europe. Oskar Gaenssle is an NMU music major who plays the bassoon.

He has an online fundraiser for a trip to perform in the Prague Summer Nights Opera Festival 2022. Friday afternoon he was rehearsing for his recital coming up on April 16. He says going to Prague would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“We’re going to all kinds of cool places. Places where Mozart was, as well as seeing sights, attending a couple of other things, seeing concerts, attending jazz club stuff. So it’s in addition to all the performance aspects,” said Gaenssle.

For a preview of what Oskar will play in Prague, you can check out his recital on April 16 at the Reynolds Recital Hall at NMU, the performance starts at 3 in the afternoon. Gaenssle is looking to raise $6,000 for his trip. You can find out more about that by clicking here.

