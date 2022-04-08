Advertisement

MTU Parade of Nations choses 2022 theme

Calling all world cultures
FILE. Parade of Nations 2018.
FILE. Parade of Nations 2018.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Parade of Nations has chosen a theme for its 2022 event – “The World is One.” Organizers say this choice is “extremely appropriate for the times we live in.”

This year’s Parade of Nations takes place on Sept. 17. International food returns this year, with international student organizations offering the cuisine of their countries. Food will be available for take-out only at the Dee Stadium.

The Parade of Nations is an annual celebration of the multiculturalism of communities.

A logo contest is underway as well. Students from area schools are invited to submit logos. The logo contest deadline is May 15 and the winner will be announced shortly after. The winner receives a $300 prize and their logo will be featured on this year’s Parade of Nations t-shirts.

Michigan Tech is offering a $1,000 scholarship for an essay contest winner as well. Area high school seniors who plan to attend MTU are eligible to participate. The essay focuses on multiculturalism. Students will write about what multiculturalism means to them and why it matters to them, their community and the world.

Student and community organizations are invited to enter floats or march in the parade.

For more information, see https://www.mtu.edu/international/get-involved/parade-nations/, email ips.mtu.edu, or call 906-487-2160.

