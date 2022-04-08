Advertisement

Moderate snow continues for some

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A system is moving out of the Great Lakes. In its wake, we continue with areas of moderate snow in the higher terrain of the western and north-central counties. Roads will be slushy at times with occasional limited visibility. The snow tapers off tomorrow. On Sunday warmer conditions slowly move in. Temperatures going into next will be above normal. The pattern will yet again be active with rain looking likely Wednesday through Thursday.

Today: Moderate wet snow at times in the north with breezy conditions.

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Snow tapers off in the north and east. Some clouds begin to clear out during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s, isolated 50s in the south

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few widely scattered showers early in the morning

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and staying above normal

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Rainy with thundershowers

>Highs; Upper 40s to low 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
Bobbi Jo Godfrey
Delta County woman to be resentenced for meth conviction
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
UPDATE: Houghton County Undersheriff pleads not guilty to DUI charges
A viewer submitted this photo and wished to remain anonymous.
No injuries reported in Houghton County school bus fire

Latest News

Light snowfall from 1-3″ through Saturday before high pressure brings dry, warmer air to Upper...
Light snow, blustery start to Saturday before warming up
NWS Winter weather advisories in effect as wet, dense snow spreads west to east through Friday.
Slushy roads, low driving visibility as snow, wind ramps up Friday
SNOW
Wintry mix before accumulating snow
Visibility less than a half-mile possible Thursday morning from patchy fog plus scattered rain...
Slippery, foggy Thursday as rain-snow mix spreads over the U.P.