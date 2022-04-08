Moderate snow continues for some

A system is moving out of the Great Lakes. In its wake, we continue with areas of moderate snow in the higher terrain of the western and north-central counties. Roads will be slushy at times with occasional limited visibility. The snow tapers off tomorrow. On Sunday warmer conditions slowly move in. Temperatures going into next will be above normal. The pattern will yet again be active with rain looking likely Wednesday through Thursday.

Today: Moderate wet snow at times in the north with breezy conditions.

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Snow tapers off in the north and east. Some clouds begin to clear out during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s, isolated 50s in the south

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few widely scattered showers early in the morning

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and staying above normal

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Rainy with thundershowers

>Highs; Upper 40s to low 50s

