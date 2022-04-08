MDA Shamrocks fundraiser thrives across UP, northern MN, northern WI

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (WLUC) - Area Super One Foods and Super One Liquor locations across the region teamed up with customers to raise $44,228 for research and care to transform and empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the 40th birthday of the MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

“For the past several years, Super One Foods and Super One Liquor locations have participated in the MDA Shamrocks program. Our staff and customers demonstrate generous support of area families living with neuromuscular diseases,” said Miner’s Inc. Vice President, Patrick Miner. “We’re incredibly thankful for everyone who participates, and we’re honored to do our part in support of MDA’s mission to help MDA families live longer and grow stronger.”

From February 27 to March 19, Super One locations participated in the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising campaign in which customers and associates purchased an MDA Shamrock at check-out for a $1, $5 or an even larger contribution. Each Shamrock symbolizes the movement to empower MDA families in the community.

The MDA Shamrocks campaign benefits MDA’s work to fund groundbreaking research across neuromuscular diseases and provides families with the highest quality care from the best doctors in the country, including best-in-class multidisciplinary care at numerous MDA Care Centers. In Minnesota, at Essentia Health, Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, Gillette Children’s, Maple Grove Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and the University of Minnesota. In Wisconsin, MDA Care Centers include American Family Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin (including Fox Valley), Dean Neurological Institute and Spine Center, Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Marshfield Clinic, Prevea Health, and University of Wisconsin Health. MDA Care Centers in Michigan are located at Beaumont Health Neuroscience Center, Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Mercy Health St. Mary’s, Michigan State University, and the University of Michigan. MDA’s summer program also provides the opportunity for children to learn vital life skills, make life-long friendships and experience independence, at no cost to their families.

Recent major medical and scientific advancements including the development of 15 new drugs in the past seven years that are now available treatment options, and the promise of more to come makes today the most optimistic time in the history of neuromuscular disease research and care—made possible in part by the funds raised and support given over the years to the MDA Shamrocks program.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.