Marquette County Prosecutor stands by Whitmer following this week’s abortion rights lawsuit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If a 1931 anti-abortion law returns because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, Marquette County’s prosecutor would not enforce it.

“When this law was written,” said Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese, “we had no women legislators, we had no women on the Michigan Supreme Court, we didn’t have many women doctors, and women’s rights were not recognized.”

Wiese is one of 13 prosecutors named in Governor Whitmer’s lawsuit. The identified prosecutors are from counties that have an abortion clinic.

The lawsuit’s purpose is to fight this law that would ban all abortions except when the mother’s health is at risk. It would be in effect if the Supreme Court overturns or weakens Roe v. Wade.

“We’ve had a longstanding Constitutional precedent,” Wiese stated. “Now if it’s changed, that does not give good guidance, or it does not give us good confidence, in how the Constitution’s going to be interpreted and applied.”

Protect Life Michigan’s Executive Director, Christen Pollo, claims the governor is trying to vacate a law she does not like.

“This 1931 law has been upheld again and again throughout the years,” she said. “And I think, in this situation, this is a desperate attempt by the governor to try to circumvent the legislature and the will of the people.”

Protect Life Michigan says it opposes abortion in cases of sexual assault and incest. Wiese disagrees, based on legal experience.

“A 13, 14, or 15-year-old female has been impregnated by a family member,” he said. “I just can’t imagine how anyone would think that’s a good idea, that that child should be brought into this world under those circumstances.”

Right now, it is unclear what the next move will be in the lawsuit. TV6 reached out to Republican prosecutors who were named in the suit but did not hear back.

