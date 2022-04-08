Festival of the Angry Bear returns to Ore Dock Brewery
Happening Saturday April 9th outside the Spring Street brewery
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restore the roar! The Festival of the Angry Bear is back... and the beer is sour as ever!
Andrea Pernsteiner and Kris Wierenga of Ore Dock Brewery visited Upper Michigan Today on Thursday to taste test beer and tell you why this year’s festival is an event you won’t want to miss.
Not a beer drinker? Check out their new soda selection.
It wouldn’t be a festival without music! Blaine McQuinn of the Brothers Quinn plays his violin for Upper Michigan Today ahead of his performances this Saturday.
Angry Bear starts at 3 PM outside Ore Dock Brewery on Spring Street in Marquette.
