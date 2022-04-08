Festival of the Angry Bear returns to Ore Dock Brewery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restore the roar! The Festival of the Angry Bear is back... and the beer is sour as ever!

Andrea Pernsteiner and Kris Wierenga of Ore Dock Brewery visited Upper Michigan Today on Thursday to taste test beer and tell you why this year’s festival is an event you won’t want to miss.

Upper Michigan Today chats about all things Angry Bear,

Not a beer drinker? Check out their new soda selection.

Don't miss out on all of the events pertaining to the Angry Bear Festival.

It wouldn’t be a festival without music! Blaine McQuinn of the Brothers Quinn plays his violin for Upper Michigan Today ahead of his performances this Saturday.

Blaine McQuinn of the Brothers Quinn performs for Upper Michigan Today ahead of the Festival of the Angry Bear.

Angry Bear starts at 3 PM outside Ore Dock Brewery on Spring Street in Marquette.

