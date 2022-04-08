Escanaba City Council votes to opt-in with marijuana retailers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - You could soon see more marijuana retailers in Escanaba.

The Escanaba City Council met Thursday night with a discussion about marijuana businesses on the agenda.

The council talked for more than half of the meeting about whether or not to opt-in for marijuana retailers within city limits. For the past couple of years, Escanaba had temporarily banned marijuana retailers.

One council member, Mayor Pro-Tem Karen Moore, said this was all about money and accessibility, while another, Tyler DuBord, said these operations could benefit the city’s municipalities.

“It will help offset our budget, allow the opportunity to reinvest within the city, and we’re missing out,” DuBord said.

“Recreational marijuana passed by under 2% in Escanaba,” Moore argued. “That is not resounding support. That’s only for recreational use that’s not for stores.”

The council voted 3-2 in favor of recreational dispensaries contingent on zoning and an opt-in ordinance.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for April 21.

The Lume Cannabis Co. in Escanaba is located on tribal land within the city, so it was able to open prior to this decision.

