Delta County woman to be resentenced for meth conviction

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County woman convicted on drug charges for a third time will be resentenced.

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Bobbi Jo Godfrey’s sentence of 3 to 20 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine has to be redone in Delta County Circuit Court because the court did not follow an agreement made during the proceedings.

Godfrey was pulled over on March 3, 2019 for a traffic stop. A police officer found a clear plastic baggie containing crystals that were determined to be methamphetamine.

In October 2019, the trial court sentenced Godfrey as a habitual third offender to serve 3 to 20 years in prison. Godfrey filed a motion for resentencing, arguing that the trial court failed to sentence her under an agreement that the prosecution would drop the habitual-offender enhancement if the defendant waived her right to a preliminary examination. The trial court denied Godfrey’s motion, and this appeal followed.

