“Baby Bear” kicks off 2022 Festival of the Angry Bear

This kid had a "bunny" joke to share on stage!(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the Ore Dock Brewing Company and UP Children’s Museum collaborated for a “Baby Bear” night.

This family-friendly gathering kicks off the 2022 Festival of the Angry Bear. The festival takes a joking poke at bear hibernation.

Kids who joined in on the fun got to decorate cookies and dress up in outfits like sharks or bunnies.

Both organizations said they were happy with the turnout.

“This year we decided to go 21+ for the festival,” said Amanda Courchaine, Ore Dock customer engagement lead. “But, we still wanted to have something more family-oriented.”

The Children’s Museum Director, Nheena Ittner, says it was a blast.

“We love doing events for kids, and waking up a hibernating bear – what’s more fun than that,” concluded Ittner.

Now, for the adult bears – the Angry Bear beer festival takes place on Saturday at the Ore Dock.

