Advertisement

Uplift’N cannabis looks to expand offerings in Crystal Falls

The facility will handle anywhere between 30 to 100 pounds of product a day.
Some of the product UpLift'N produces
Some of the product UpLift'N produces(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Uplift’N Processing Center is in 45 locations across the U.P., including Crystal Falls.

The facility is not a retailer but will sell finished products to licensed stores in the region. CEO Nickolas Robb says Uplift’N was the first cannabis processing center in the U.P. and that his company will bridge the gap between cultivators and retailers.

“We work with a lot of growers out there that have good flowers but don’t know how to take it to the next level to get a refined product. That means taking all the in-purities out of the product and purifying it and getting the compounds of THC, Delta 9, all of the high-end products to make it a more clean product for people to consume,” Robb said.

The facility will handle anywhere between 30 to 100 pounds of product a day. Robb says the processing center is busy year-round but expects more business around harvesting cycles.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
Bobbi Jo Godfrey
Delta County woman to be resentenced for meth conviction
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
UPDATE: Houghton County Undersheriff pleads not guilty to DUI charges
A viewer submitted this photo and wished to remain anonymous.
No injuries reported in Houghton County school bus fire

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
When to get the second booster
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey
People at the Home and Garden Show.
Escanaba Kiwanis Home and Garden Show returns
The Logo for Higher Love
Higher Love looking to open in Escanaba
Now that it's allowed - dispensaries are racing to get into Escanaba.
Dispensaries begin hunt for Escanaba locations