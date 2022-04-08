Uplift’N cannabis looks to expand offerings in Crystal Falls

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Uplift’N Processing Center is in 45 locations across the U.P., including Crystal Falls.

The facility is not a retailer but will sell finished products to licensed stores in the region. CEO Nickolas Robb says Uplift’N was the first cannabis processing center in the U.P. and that his company will bridge the gap between cultivators and retailers.

“We work with a lot of growers out there that have good flowers but don’t know how to take it to the next level to get a refined product. That means taking all the in-purities out of the product and purifying it and getting the compounds of THC, Delta 9, all of the high-end products to make it a more clean product for people to consume,” Robb said.

The facility will handle anywhere between 30 to 100 pounds of product a day. Robb says the processing center is busy year-round but expects more business around harvesting cycles.

