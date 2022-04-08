108th State House District Rep. Beau LaFave continues bid for GOP SOS nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Secretary of State race is heating up.

108th District State House Representative Beau LaFave is one of three Republicans hoping to get that party’s nomination. The nominee would challenge Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson.

“My campaign started with a Tweet, a FaceBook post, and an interview with TV6,” Rep. LaFave said of his bid for the Republican SOS nominee.

Rep. LaFave announced his run for Secretary of State in October and says he has spent the last six months attending fundraising events and meeting the people of Michigan.

“33,000 miles later, dozens of interviews and more than that number of chicken dinners all across the state of Michigan I think on April 23 we’re going to win this thing,” Rep. LaFave said.

In two weeks, Republican delegates will meet in Grand Rapids to nominate either LaFave, Cindy Berry, or Kristina Karamo to run against Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson in November’s general election. We reached out to both Berry and Karamo for an interview about their respective campaigns and have not heard back.

“The party nominates their candidate for Secretary of State, Attorney General, some university boards and school boards on April 23 at State Convention in Grand Rapids,” Rep. LaFave said.

LaFave said his biggest policy initiative if elected is to open the secretary of state offices for walk-in appointments. “I want to open the offices and make it easier for individuals to be able to get their work done at the office of the Secretary of State,” Rep. LaFave said.

Rep. LaFave said he has a good shot at winning the Republican nomination but adds if he does win, it will be tough to beat Secretary of State Benson in the fall. “The last person that did it was Candice Miller, 20 years ago, to defeat an incumbent Secretary of State,” Rep. LaFave said. “This is going to be a momentous battle.”

Rep. LaFave said winning would make him the first-ever Secretary of State from the Upper Peninsula.

He plans to continue traveling around the state to meet Michigan residents and hold fundraisers if he wins the Republican Secretary of State nomination in two weeks.

