Advertisement

Wintry mix before accumulating snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A slow-moving system skirts along the Wisconsin state line today. Scattered snow showers pick up in the west as it tracks east. We’re looking at rain/snow mix for the central counties and light rain in the east. Then, tonight it all transitions to wet slushy snow. It will be moderate times in the higher elevations. This snow will increase in coverage tomorrow and end by Saturday morning. Snow amounts will range around 4-6″ for most areas in the central and west, with near 12″ in the higher elevations of the Porcupine Mountains and the Huron Mountains.

Next week temperatures rebound to above normal. Plus, we could have our first thundershowers by Wednesday.

Today: Snow west, rain/snow in the central U.P., and light scattered rain in the east

>Highs: Low to mid-30s in western U.P., upper 30s to low 40s elsewhere

Friday: Wet slushy snow moderate to heavy at times and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s in the west, Low 30s elsewhere

Saturday: Light snow early in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated morning showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Widespread rain with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
A viewer submitted this photo and wished to remain anonymous.
No injuries reported in Houghton County school bus fire
Magnifying glass on blue background.
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin woman died from ground collapse in Potato River Falls Area
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
UPDATE: Major water leak in Negaunee repaired
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

Latest News

snow
Moderate snow continues for some
NWS Winter weather advisories in effect as wet, dense snow spreads west to east through Friday.
Slushy roads, low driving visibility as snow, wind ramps up Friday
Visibility less than a half-mile possible Thursday morning from patchy fog plus scattered rain...
Slippery, foggy Thursday as rain-snow mix spreads over the U.P.
rain
A rainy day as a system slowly moves in