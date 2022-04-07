Wintry mix before accumulating snow

A slow-moving system skirts along the Wisconsin state line today. Scattered snow showers pick up in the west as it tracks east. We’re looking at rain/snow mix for the central counties and light rain in the east. Then, tonight it all transitions to wet slushy snow. It will be moderate times in the higher elevations. This snow will increase in coverage tomorrow and end by Saturday morning. Snow amounts will range around 4-6″ for most areas in the central and west, with near 12″ in the higher elevations of the Porcupine Mountains and the Huron Mountains.

Next week temperatures rebound to above normal. Plus, we could have our first thundershowers by Wednesday.

Today: Snow west, rain/snow in the central U.P., and light scattered rain in the east

>Highs: Low to mid-30s in western U.P., upper 30s to low 40s elsewhere

Friday: Wet slushy snow moderate to heavy at times and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s in the west, Low 30s elsewhere

Saturday: Light snow early in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated morning showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Widespread rain with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

