West Michigan Feeding America travels to Norway for food distribution

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan visited Dickinson County to provide boxes of food for those in need.

Over 500 people received food during a mobile pantry give-a-way in Norway today. 70 volunteers worked at Grace United Methodist Church to pack food.

The first pantry event at the church was in 2014, and it continues to grow. Now, the church will hold six distribution events every year. The church they need is strong in the area.

“There is a lot of food insecurity. People come not just from Dickinson County. They come from Wisconsin, as far as Amasa and Crystal Falls, and Hermansville. They are coming from all over because of the need for food,” said Irene White, Grace United Methodist Church Pastor.

White says a $4,000 grant from the Dickinson Area Community Foundation has helped sustain the pantry. The next distribution event at the Norway church will be on June 2.

