UP Construction Council hiring event hosted by Sault Economic Development Corporation

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Construction Council (UPCC), Sault Economic Development Corporation, and MiWorks, will be hosting a hiring event in Sault Ste. Marie later this month.

The UPCC says this event will allow adults seeking a career in the professional union building trades to apply with their signatory contractors. Come and learn more about employment opportunities in your community. Bring your updated resume and work ethic to achieve success. This takes place on April 25, 2022, 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Sault Economic Development Building, 2345 Meridian St., Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783.

The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) was formed and incorporated in July of 1984 as the Upper Peninsula Construction Labor-Management Council, Inc. It represents the first multi-trade, multi-employer association construction council in Michigan. Membership includes the major construction trades and their respective contractor/employer associations.

