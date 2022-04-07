Advertisement

UP Construction Council hiring event hosted by Sault Economic Development Corporation

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Construction Council (UPCC), Sault Economic Development Corporation, and MiWorks, will be hosting a hiring event in Sault Ste. Marie later this month.

The UPCC says this event will allow adults seeking a career in the professional union building trades to apply with their signatory contractors. Come and learn more about employment opportunities in your community. Bring your updated resume and work ethic to achieve success. This takes place on April 25, 2022, 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Sault Economic Development Building, 2345 Meridian St., Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783.

The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) was formed and incorporated in July of 1984 as the Upper Peninsula Construction Labor-Management Council, Inc. It represents the first multi-trade, multi-employer association construction council in Michigan. Membership includes the major construction trades and their respective contractor/employer associations.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
A viewer submitted this photo and wished to remain anonymous.
No injuries reported in Houghton County school bus fire
Magnifying glass on blue background.
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin woman died from ground collapse in Potato River Falls Area
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
UPDATE: Major water leak in Negaunee repaired
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

Latest News

Now that it's allowed - dispensaries are racing to get into Escanaba.
Dispensaries begin hunt for Escanaba locations
Matt Wiese and six other Democratic prosecutors say they will not enforce a 1931 state...
Marquette County Prosecutor stands by Whitmer following this week’s abortion rights lawsuit
36 robotics teams from across Michigan are in Kingsford for a two-day competition.
Robotics competition returns to Kingsford
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey
Some of the product UpLift'N produces
Uplift’N cannabis looks to expand offerings in Crystal Falls