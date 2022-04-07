Advertisement

Taiga Games joins The Courtyards for Wednesday game night

Games from Taiga Games
Games from Taiga Games(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Courtyards in south Marquette is partnering with another Marquette business for a game night Wednesday. Taiga Games’ owner brings new board games for people to try for free every other Wednesday at The Courtyards.

Game night is just one way the owners of The Courtyards are trying to work with other businesses to promote each other.

“Marquette is such a great community and welcoming and we want to partner with as many businesses as we can to do fun nights, bring people down here not only to get them introduced to the Courtyards and Second Line Food Truck but also local businesses in town,” said Christopher Durley, Courtyards Taco Wizard.

If you enjoyed one of the games you tried, there were some available for purchase. Or you can find them at Taiga Games located on Washington Street in Marquette.

