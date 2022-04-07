Advertisement

Start the Cycle holds first practice, bike raffle now on

Start the Cycle indoor practice
Start the Cycle indoor practice(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle kicked off its season in Marquette Thursday night.

Inside the Marquette Armory, new and returning youth met for indoor practice.

Start the Cycle helps youth get into the sport of mountain biking with the goal of competing in the annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic. The group meets Thursdays in the spring and summer for practice.

“We all have a story and what I love is when we can see the beginning and the story that we all know within our private group and then when you see them at the end when they finish, and how they grow through this, right now we have a lot of shy kids and they all get to know each other and get to have fun,” said Start the Cycle Volunteer Executive Director.

This year the program has 17 new members, 21 returning members and four junior mentors.

The bike raffle is also on now for Start the Cycle. Just a $10 ticket gets you a chance at winning one of two brand new e-bikes. You can purchase tickets online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
Bobbi Jo Godfrey
Delta County woman to be resentenced for meth conviction
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
UPDATE: Houghton County Undersheriff pleads not guilty to DUI charges
A viewer submitted this photo and wished to remain anonymous.
No injuries reported in Houghton County school bus fire

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
When to get the second booster
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey
People at the Home and Garden Show.
Escanaba Kiwanis Home and Garden Show returns
The Logo for Higher Love
Higher Love looking to open in Escanaba
Now that it's allowed - dispensaries are racing to get into Escanaba.
Dispensaries begin hunt for Escanaba locations