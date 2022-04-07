Start the Cycle holds first practice, bike raffle now on

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle kicked off its season in Marquette Thursday night.

Inside the Marquette Armory, new and returning youth met for indoor practice.

Start the Cycle helps youth get into the sport of mountain biking with the goal of competing in the annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic. The group meets Thursdays in the spring and summer for practice.

“We all have a story and what I love is when we can see the beginning and the story that we all know within our private group and then when you see them at the end when they finish, and how they grow through this, right now we have a lot of shy kids and they all get to know each other and get to have fun,” said Start the Cycle Volunteer Executive Director.

This year the program has 17 new members, 21 returning members and four junior mentors.

The bike raffle is also on now for Start the Cycle. Just a $10 ticket gets you a chance at winning one of two brand new e-bikes. You can purchase tickets online by clicking here.

