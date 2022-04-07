Slushy roads, low driving visibility as snow, wind ramps up Friday

Low pressure system over the Wisconsin Dells slowly progresses southeast Thursday night, continuing to stir up mixed rain and snow towards Upper Michigan. With cold polar air funneling into the region, precipitation fully transitions to scattered snow showers in the U.P. through Friday -- snowfall accumulations Thursday night through Saturday range from 1-6″, with 7″ or more over the Lake Superior shorelines of the Copper Country and Western Marquette County. A chance of 10″ or more snowfall is possible in the elevated Superior Upland locations west, including the Porcupine and Huron Mountains through Saturday.

Wet accumulating snow, migrating cold air and gusty winds can cause travel impacts through Friday: slick roads, icy patches, poor visibility below a half-mile, minor lakeshore flooding near Superior.

Into the weekend, high pressure builds to clear out the snow and clouds, with above seasonal temperatures climbing along a southwesterly jet stream Sunday.

The southwesterly jet stream, however, opens the door to Central Plains-based systems to bring widespread rain, even thunderstorm chances to Upper Michigan next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers; patchy blowing snow; blustery northerly winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 35 mph (especially near Lake Superior)

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered snow showers then diminishing in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm; increasing clouds in the evening

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rain showers

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers early

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate mixed rain and snow

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 50

