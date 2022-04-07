Slippery, foggy Thursday as rain-snow mix spreads over the U.P.

Scattered rain showers Wednesday night in Upper Michigan with a transition to wintry mix showers over the Western U.P. as a low pressure system approaches the region. The wintry mix transition continues east into Thursday as cold polar air gradually fills the Upper Michigan atmosphere. Drive with caution on slippery roads Wednesday night through Thursday -- areas of patchy fog can occasionally reduce visibility down to less than a half-mile, especially during the morning hours.

Precipitation fully transitions to scattered snow showers Friday -- snowfall accumulations through Saturday range from 1-6″, with 7″ or more over the Lake Superior shorelines of the Copper Country and Western Marquette Counties. A chance of 10″ or more snowfall is possible in the elevated Superior Upland locations west through Saturday.

Into the weekend, high pressure builds to clear out the snow and clouds, with above seasonal temperatures climbing along a southwesterly jet stream Sunday.

The southwesterly jet stream, however, opens the door to Central Plains-based systems to bring widespread rain, even thunderstorm chances to Upper Michigan early next week.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow early then transitioning to snow west in the evening; northeast through southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered snow showers then diminishing in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm; increasing clouds in the evening

>Highs: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered rain showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate mixed rain and snow

>Highs: 40

