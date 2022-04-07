No injuries reported in Houghton County school bus fire

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported after a Lamer’s school bus caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the fire around 7:00 a.m. on Askel Road at the intersection of Michaelson and Aspen Road.

Authorities say there were no students on board. The bus driver had just started her route and had to pull over after losing power steering.

A mechanic from Lamer’s was called to investigate the situation. When the engine hood was lifted, sparks were noticed coming from the engine compartment.

A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by a fire extinguisher.

However, the fire re-ignited and the bus became fully engulfed.

The Otter Lake Fire Department responded, but called out Pelkie Fire Department for mutual aid.

There were no injuries but the bus is said to be a total loss. No further information about the bus was released.

Front of the bus where fire initially began. Photo was submitted by a viewer anonymously. (WLUC)

Insides of the bus. Photo submitted by a viewer anonymously. (WLUC)

