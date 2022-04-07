Advertisement

No injuries reported in Houghton County school bus fire

The fire occurred early Thursday morning in Portage Township on Askel Road.
A viewer submitted this photo and wished to remain anonymous.
A viewer submitted this photo and wished to remain anonymous.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported after a Lamer’s school bus caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the fire around 7:00 a.m. on Askel Road at the intersection of Michaelson and Aspen Road.

Authorities say there were no students on board. The bus driver had just started her route and had to pull over after losing power steering.

A mechanic from Lamer’s was called to investigate the situation. When the engine hood was lifted, sparks were noticed coming from the engine compartment.

A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by a fire extinguisher.

However, the fire re-ignited and the bus became fully engulfed.

The Otter Lake Fire Department responded, but called out Pelkie Fire Department for mutual aid.

There were no injuries but the bus is said to be a total loss. No further information about the bus was released.

Front of the bus where fire initially began. Photo was submitted by a viewer anonymously.
Front of the bus where fire initially began. Photo was submitted by a viewer anonymously.(WLUC)
Insides of the bus. Photo submitted by a viewer anonymously.
Insides of the bus. Photo submitted by a viewer anonymously.(WLUC)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
Bobbi Jo Godfrey
Delta County woman to be resentenced for meth conviction
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
UPDATE: Houghton County Undersheriff pleads not guilty to DUI charges

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
When to get the second booster
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey
People at the Home and Garden Show.
Escanaba Kiwanis Home and Garden Show returns
The Logo for Higher Love
Higher Love looking to open in Escanaba
Now that it's allowed - dispensaries are racing to get into Escanaba.
Dispensaries begin hunt for Escanaba locations