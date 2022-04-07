Advertisement

UPDATE: Major water leak in Negaunee repaired

Normal water usage may resume, the city announced Thursday night.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The water main leak in Negaunee has been repaired, the city announced Thursday night. Normal water usage may resume.

The city thanks everyone for helping conserve water Thursday.

PUBLIC NOTICE! The water main has been repaired. Normal water usage may resume. Thank you to everyone for helping conserve water today.

Posted by City of Negaunee on Thursday, April 7, 2022

The city of Negaunee is urging all residents to conserve water from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

The city says a major water leak was reported at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday and has been isolated. Crews have been working since then to make repairs to the system.

The water is safe to consume. Some residents closest to the leak in the Lincoln Street area may experience some water discoloration. This is caused by the sudden increase of water traveling through the watermain mixing with sediments found in the main. Residents that experience this can run their water for several minutes or until the discoloration has cleared.

More information will be released later Thursday afternoon, the city says.

The city offered these tips to conserve water: Do not wash dishes or cycle your dishwasher, do not wash laundry, do not take lengthy showers, etc.

