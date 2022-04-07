Major damage reported after Manistique structure fire

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - One man and his three dogs escaped a house fire with no injuries around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to Manistique Public Safety, fire officers quickly determined the cause of the fire was the basement which was filled with three feet of water because of a burst pipe. An electrical outlet near the kitchen stove overheated –igniting the wall and flooring. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Though, extensive damage occurred.

The home was occupied by Manistique resident David Cameron. Cameron was transported to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital by Manistique EMS for smoke inhalation. The dogs were not injured and are in family care.

The home sustained moderate to heavy smoke damage and major fire damage.

Firefighters were assisted by the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources who provided traffic and crowd control.

