Jim’s Dairy Kreme ready for summer

ESCANABA Mich. (WLUC) - Jim’s Dairy Kreme has been in business, and in the same location, since 1958.

The previous owner, Dona LaPorte, left the business to her grandsons. This is the second year they’ve co-owned the shop.

There are new, updated signs that will last for several years. One of the owners says his favorite part is the people.

“Everybody knows we’re here. People go out to eat at restaurants and they’re like ‘hey, where’s a good dessert shop?’ ‘Well, there’s this place on the corner over there and they just know exactly where to go. So, for us, it’s kind of a hometown staple,” said Trevor Sebeck, co-owner of Jim’s Dairy Kreme.

Jim’s will have a special summer celebration on the last day of Escanaba schools. The whole community is invited and everyone who shows up in pajamas gets 30 percent off their order.

Jim’s Dairy Kreme is still cash and checks only and is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. until six p.m. As summer gets closer, Jim’s will adjust its hours.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.